Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Hits $44.50 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Terra has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $195.34 million and approximately $44.50 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002535 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 321,891,284 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

