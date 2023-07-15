Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $94.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

