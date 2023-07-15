TELUS (NYSE:TU) vs. Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Free Report) and TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELUS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications N/A N/A N/A TELUS 7.65% 9.14% 3.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Partner Communications and TELUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Partner Communications and TELUS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.69 $37.00 million $0.36 11.25 TELUS $14.16 billion 1.87 $1.24 billion $0.79 23.27

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Partner Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Partner Communications and TELUS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS 0 1 1 0 2.50

TELUS has a consensus price target of $30.31, suggesting a potential upside of 64.88%. Given TELUS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS is more favorable than Partner Communications.

Summary

TELUS beats Partner Communications on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, designated services, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sells and rents modems, domestic routers, servers, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, datacards, audio accessories and other devices, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

