TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.90-0.97 EPS.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 31.4 %
Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
