Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.