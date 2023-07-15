Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.33.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

NOW stock opened at $580.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $584.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.