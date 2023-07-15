Telos Capital Management Inc. Makes New $142,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in NIO by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of NIO by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.97. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
