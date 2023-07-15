Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.12 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

