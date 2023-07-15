Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $660,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 127.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

NYSE LMT opened at $464.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

