Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, an increase of 519.0% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 357.8 days.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TLGHF opened at $14.62 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.