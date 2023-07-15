Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 170.6% in June

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the June 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days.
Telefónica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TEFOF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 4,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.
About Telefónica
