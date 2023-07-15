Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 170.6% in June

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the June 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TEFOF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 4,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Get Telefónica alerts:

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.