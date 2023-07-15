Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

