TD Securities Lowers Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$50.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.13.
Aritzia Stock Down 2.4 %
ATZ stock opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$55.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.