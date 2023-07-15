TD Securities Lowers Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.13.

ATZ stock opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$55.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

