TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBC. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in TC Bancshares by 108.1% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

TCBC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 5,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598. TC Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

TC Bancshares Announces Dividend

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.