TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 582,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. iQIYI comprises 1.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iQIYI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after buying an additional 3,789,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,612,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 230,067 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

IQ stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -269.50 and a beta of 0.59. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

