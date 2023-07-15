TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 833.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 2.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $581,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,484 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 482,122 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,284 shares of company stock valued at $21,682,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.52.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

