TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Grows Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 192.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,100 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 7.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $30,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after buying an additional 172,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,672 shares of company stock worth $57,460,837. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

DoorDash stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

