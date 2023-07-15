Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of -0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

About Tarena International

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.