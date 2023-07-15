Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 261,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 667,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

