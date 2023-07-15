Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lifted by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $105.15 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

