T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

