Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $73.10 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

