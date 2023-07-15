Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
