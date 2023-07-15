Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

