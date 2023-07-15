Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

LON:SNX opened at GBX 105 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.51. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 98 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.45 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Webb bought 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £279.84 ($360.02). Insiders own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

