Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Down 51.7% in June

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptogenix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Synaptogenix stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,736. Synaptogenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

