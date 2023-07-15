Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Swiss Life Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SZLMY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.9884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. Swiss Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.