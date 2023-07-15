Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Swire Pacific Price Performance
SWRAY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.94. 18,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
