Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWRAY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.94. 18,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

