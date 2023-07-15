Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,400 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 809,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Surface Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Surface Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 285,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,284. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 which is in phase II clinical trial targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

