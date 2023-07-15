Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.07.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$38.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.37.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.9282371 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

