Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sugarmade Stock Performance
SGMD remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 10,150,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,506. Sugarmade has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Sugarmade Company Profile
