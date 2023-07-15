Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 0.6% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $302.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.