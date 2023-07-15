Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 198.4% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

STRM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,569. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

