Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.59 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $81.04 million and $5.59 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.88 or 0.06369879 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,148,799 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

