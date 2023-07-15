Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 838 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

Shares of CDW opened at $186.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.41. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

