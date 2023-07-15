Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,520 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

