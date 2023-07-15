Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 440 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NYSE NKE opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

