Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 282 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.80. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $232.20. The company has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

