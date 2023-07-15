Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $781,000 Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 233.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

