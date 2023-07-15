Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWV stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $792.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

