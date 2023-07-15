Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,302 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

