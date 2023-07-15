Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 211 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

SWKS stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

