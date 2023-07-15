Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 19,002 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

