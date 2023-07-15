Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 730,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,096,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

