Strategic Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 179,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

