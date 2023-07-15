StockNews.com Upgrades Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to “Buy”

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

WSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 197,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $107,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

