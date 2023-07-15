StockNews.com Lowers Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.47 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Pure Cycle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

In related news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $44,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 187,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

