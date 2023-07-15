StockNews.com Lowers Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KOPN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.37.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kopin by 37.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kopin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

