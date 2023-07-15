StockNews.com Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HP. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

