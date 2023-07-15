StockNews.com Lowers Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arrow Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrow Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Arrow Financial by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.