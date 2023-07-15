StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

SALM stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.