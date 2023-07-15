StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
SALM stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.