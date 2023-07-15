StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

SALM stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

